On Friday, September 5, a CAF World Cup qualification match will take place as Somalia faces Guinea. The game kicks off at 14:00 CET, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Somalia vs Guinea: Match preview

Somalia has already lost its chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The team fell to Algeria 1-3, lost to Uganda 0-1, Mozambique 1-2, and suffered two defeats to Botswana — 1-3 in the first meeting and 0-2 in the second. Somalia picked up its only point against Guinea, drawing 0-0. With just one point, a goal difference of 3:11, they sit at the bottom of the table. Four rounds remain, but they are 14 points behind first place and 11 behind second.

Guinea is the only team that failed to beat Somalia in the first round, and now they'll be eager to set the record straight. Guinea still has a shot, but they need to maximize their points haul. They started with a 2-1 win, then lost to Botswana 0-1. That was followed by another 2-1 victory and a 0-1 defeat in the fourth match. Then came a goalless draw with Somalia and a 0-1 loss to Uganda. In total, Guinea has seven points after six rounds and trails second place by five points. With four matches to go, hope is still alive.

Match facts and head-to-head

Somalia hasn't won a match since 2019.

Guinea is winless in their last three games: two losses and a draw.

Guinea have failed to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive matches.

Somalia has gone four matches without scoring.

The only head-to-head meeting between these teams ended in a 0-0 draw.

Probable lineups

Somalia: Mohamud Jama, Gigli, Mohamed, Shirva, Salim, Ali, Elmi, Abdullahi, Marsis, Suleiman, Ahmed

Guinea: Sylla, Sylla, Camara, Diakhaby, Sylla, Camara, Camara, Cisse, Toure, Guirassy, Balde

Prediction

Guinea enters as the favorite and will be pushing hard for victory, especially after settling for a draw in the first encounter. My bet is on Guinea’s individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.9.