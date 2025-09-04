RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Somalia vs Guinea: Can Guinea overcome their opponent?

Somalia vs Guinea: Can Guinea overcome their opponent?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Somalia vs Guinea prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/feguifootofficiel/
Somalia
Somalia Somalia Schedule Somalia News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
05 sep 2025, 08:00
- : -
International,
Guinea
Guinea Guinea Schedule Guinea News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Guinea Total over 2
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On Friday, September 5, a CAF World Cup qualification match will take place as Somalia faces Guinea. The game kicks off at 14:00 CET, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Somalia vs Guinea: Match preview

Somalia has already lost its chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The team fell to Algeria 1-3, lost to Uganda 0-1, Mozambique 1-2, and suffered two defeats to Botswana — 1-3 in the first meeting and 0-2 in the second. Somalia picked up its only point against Guinea, drawing 0-0. With just one point, a goal difference of 3:11, they sit at the bottom of the table. Four rounds remain, but they are 14 points behind first place and 11 behind second.

Guinea is the only team that failed to beat Somalia in the first round, and now they'll be eager to set the record straight. Guinea still has a shot, but they need to maximize their points haul. They started with a 2-1 win, then lost to Botswana 0-1. That was followed by another 2-1 victory and a 0-1 defeat in the fourth match. Then came a goalless draw with Somalia and a 0-1 loss to Uganda. In total, Guinea has seven points after six rounds and trails second place by five points. With four matches to go, hope is still alive.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Somalia hasn't won a match since 2019.
  • Guinea is winless in their last three games: two losses and a draw.
  • Guinea have failed to keep a clean sheet in three consecutive matches.
  • Somalia has gone four matches without scoring.
  • The only head-to-head meeting between these teams ended in a 0-0 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Somalia: Mohamud Jama, Gigli, Mohamed, Shirva, Salim, Ali, Elmi, Abdullahi, Marsis, Suleiman, Ahmed
  • Guinea: Sylla, Sylla, Camara, Diakhaby, Sylla, Camara, Camara, Cisse, Toure, Guirassy, Balde

Prediction

Guinea enters as the favorite and will be pushing hard for victory, especially after settling for a draw in the first encounter. My bet is on Guinea’s individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.9.

Prediction on game Guinea Total over 2
Odds: 1.9
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction Friendly International Today, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.6 North Macedonia Recommended 1xBet
UAE vs Syria prediction Friendly International Today, 12:30 UAE vs Syria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.65 Syria Bet now Mostbet
Suriname vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 17:30 Suriname vs Panama prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Suriname Odds: 1.81 Panama Bet now 1xBet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela: Will the Argentines find motivation? Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Recommended 1xBet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Bet now 1xBet
Colombia vs Bolivia prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Colombia vs Bolivia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Colombia Odds: 1.6 Bolivia Recommended 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction and odds - September 5, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2 Amanda Anisimova Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile: Will Carlo Ancelotti secure another victory with Brazil? Brazil Odds: 1.75 Chile Bet now Mostbet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.64 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
Australia vs New Zealand prediction Friendly International 05 sep 2025, 05:45 Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Australia Odds: 1.63 New Zealand Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores