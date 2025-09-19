Thank you for a brilliant career! Official: Renato Augusto retires from football

The decorated Brazilian has decided to hang up his boots.

Nothing lasts forever, and every story eventually comes to an end.

Details: Today it was announced that 37-year-old Fluminense central midfielder Renato Augusto has officially called time on his playing career.

Augusto began his journey in professional football with the youth squad of Flamengo, soon making the leap to the first team. In 2008, Bayer Leverkusen paid €5 million for Augusto—a considerable sum at the time. His career later took him to Corinthians and China’s Beijing Guoan.

Augusto’s last club was Brazil’s Fluminense, having joined from Corinthians in 2024. In total, Renato made 36 appearances for Fluminense, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

The midfielder also earned 33 caps for the Brazil national team, netting 6 goals in international play.

Obrigado por tudo, Rei! 👑♾️



O Sport Club Corinthians Paulista agradece e parabeniza Renato Augusto pela brilhante carreira, em especial, a dedicação e respeito em suas duas passagens vestindo o manto alvinegro! 🖤



Desejamos sucesso em seus novos desafios fora dos gramados!… pic.twitter.com/UhqAh0GJzN — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 18, 2025

