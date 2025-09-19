RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Thank you for a brilliant career! Official: Renato Augusto retires from football

Thank you for a brilliant career! Official: Renato Augusto retires from football

The decorated Brazilian has decided to hang up his boots.
Football news Today, 09:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Renato Augusto of Fluminense gestures during the match between Fluminense Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Nothing lasts forever, and every story eventually comes to an end.

Details: Today it was announced that 37-year-old Fluminense central midfielder Renato Augusto has officially called time on his playing career.

Augusto began his journey in professional football with the youth squad of Flamengo, soon making the leap to the first team. In 2008, Bayer Leverkusen paid €5 million for Augusto—a considerable sum at the time. His career later took him to Corinthians and China’s Beijing Guoan.

Augusto’s last club was Brazil’s Fluminense, having joined from Corinthians in 2024. In total, Renato made 36 appearances for Fluminense, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

The midfielder also earned 33 caps for the Brazil national team, netting 6 goals in international play.

Reminder: Ancelotti stays! The Italian ready to extend Brazil contract after the 2026 World Cup

Related teams and leagues
Corinthians Corinthians Schedule Corinthians News Corinthians Transfers
Fluminense Fluminense Schedule Fluminense News Fluminense Transfers
Flamengo Flamengo Schedule Flamengo News Flamengo Transfers
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Related Team News
Alex Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusenlooks on during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen Football news Yesterday, 15:21 Magical execution! Alex Grimaldo scores a stunning free-kick goal against Copenhagen
Palacios Ruled Out for the Year After Successful Surgery in Germany Football news 16 sep 2025, 18:00 Palacios Ruled Out for the Year After Successful Surgery in Germany
Lanús Hosts Fluminense in Sudamericana Quarterfinal Football news 16 sep 2025, 16:50 Lanús Hosts Fluminense in Sudamericana Quarterfinal
Leverkusen Blocks Echeverri From Joining Argentina for U20 World Cup Football news 15 sep 2025, 22:05 Leverkusen Blocks Echeverri From Joining Argentina for U20 World Cup
Filipe Luís Rejects Fenerbahçe and Stresses Loyalty to Flamengo Football news 15 sep 2025, 18:30 Filipe Luís Rejects Fenerbahçe and Stresses Loyalty to Flamengo
Palacios Faces Long Layoff After Severe Injury Football news 15 sep 2025, 17:00 Palacios Faces Long Layoff After Severe Injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores