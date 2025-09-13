RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ancelotti stays! The Italian ready to extend Brazil contract after the 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti is happy with the Brazil national team.
Football news Today, 12:59
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
The Italian tactician feels comfortable in Brazil, and his family is also happy in the country, so he is open to discussing a contract extension with the team.

Details: In an interview with ESPN, Carlo Ancelotti said he is ready to extend his contract with the national team after the 2026 World Cup. The Italian coach stated that he feels at home in Brazil and is open to talks about continuing his work with the squad.

“Yes, I wanted to coach the Brazil national team. Preparing for the World Cup with Brazil is something truly special. I signed a one-year contract. After the World Cup, everything will be open for discussion. At that moment, it felt right to sign for a year. I have no objections if the CBF wants to extend. No problem at all. As I’ve said, I’m very happy here, and my family is happy too. We can think it over. We have time to talk, I’m not against staying on. It would be wonderful to stay until 2030,” Ancelotti said.

The Italian manager took charge of the Seleção in June 2025. At that time, Ancelotti signed a one-year deal.

Reminder: Ancelotti shared his thoughts on Neymar’s chances of making it to the 2026 World Cup.

