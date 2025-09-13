“Talent is there, but form is needed” – Ancelotti on Neymar’s chances to play at the 2026 World Cup

Neymar hasn’t played for the national team since October 2023.

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Neymar’s future with the Brazil national team hinges on his physical condition.

Details: Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti stated that Neymar could become a key figure for his squad at next year’s World Cup, but first the player needs to prove that he’s in top physical shape.

Neymar himself refuted the coach’s comments, stating that he wasn’t called up for the September World Cup qualifiers due to “technical reasons,” not because of his fitness.

“It’s the coach’s decision, and I respect it,” the forward said.

However, Ancelotti emphasized that it is the player’s condition, not his talent, that will determine his place in the squad:

“Everyone knows about his skill, but in modern football, to make use of talent, a player must be in good physical form.”

The Italian specialist also noted that Neymar no longer fits the requirements to play on the wing and could be most useful in the center of attack—as an attacking midfielder or forward.

Brazil secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup back in June, but finished their qualifying campaign with a defeat to Bolivia (0-1) and only managed fifth place in the standings.

Reminder: South Africa and Brazil could face off in a friendly match.