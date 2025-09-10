RU RU ES ES FR FR
South Africa and Brazil could face off in a friendly

A tremendous test awaits Bafana Bafana.
Football news Today, 15:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The South African national team is enjoying an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign and is on the verge of securing a spot at the tournament. But Bafana Bafana may soon face a formidable challenge.

Details: According to iDiski Times, five-time world champions Brazil are considering a clash with South Africa. The Seleção are exploring African opponents, and with Egypt already turning down the proposal, Brazil are now looking at the possibility of playing Bafana Bafana.

South Africa are in talks with the Brazilians over arranging the friendly. The match is expected to take place in November 2025.

Most recently, Bafana Bafana earned a draw against Nigeria in the eighth round of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Reminder: The South African players will now be keeping a close eye on how Benin perform against Lesotho. Their next fixture is scheduled for October 8 against Zimbabwe.

