Draw in the South Africa vs Nigeria match. Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualification put on hold

South Africa came up just short of victory today
Football news Today, 14:53
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Details: Today, Bafana Bafana played to a draw against the Nigerian national team in the 8th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In the 25th minute, the South Africans took the lead thanks to an own goal by William Troost-Ekong.

But right before halftime, Nigeria leveled the score thanks to Fulham winger Calvin Bassey's effort.

The match was fiercely contested, and in the 72nd minute, tensions flared as the head coaches got into a heated exchange.

Now, Bafana Bafana's players will be watching closely as their rivals Benin take on Lesotho.

South Africa's next match is scheduled against Zimbabwe on October 8.

