Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Portland Timbers
13 sep 2025, 22:30
- : -
USA, Portland, Providence Park
New York Red Bulls
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6
One of the fixtures of Matchday 29 in the MLS regular season will take place late Saturday night at Providence Park in Portland, where the local Portland Timbers will host the New York Red Bulls. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, taking into account both teams' playoff motivation.

Match preview

The hosts are going through a rough patch, having failed to taste victory in four straight MLS games. In their last two matches, they've drawn twice—0-0 against San Diego and 1-1 with Minnesota—showing that the defense has stabilized, but the attack is still struggling. Their main hope is young Venezuelan striker Kevin Kelsy, who has already netted seven goals this season and will be a key figure in the hunt for these crucial points.

The Timbers sit mid-table in the Western Conference and need a home surge to solidify their place in the playoff zone. A win here is especially important given how tight the standings are and with the chasing pack breathing down their necks. Despite their recent slump, this team has shown they can regroup at home and deliver a strong result.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, can't seem to find any consistency, alternating between wins, draws, and defeats. They beat Real Salt Lake and Philadelphia, but then slipped up again—losing 0-1 to Charlotte and drawing 0-0 with Columbus. The bright spot in their attack is veteran Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who leads the team with 15 goals and is always capable of making the difference on his own.

On the road, New York plays a pragmatic style, relying on a solid defense and cautious play in midfield. Currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, they're teetering on the edge of the playoff zone. Against an inconsistent Portland side, they have a real shot at points—especially with such a powerful attacking threat in the form of the Cameroonian striker.

Probable lineups

  • Portland Timbers: Pantemis, Mosquera, Surman, Zuparic, Fory, Carvalho, Ayala, Alves Santos, Velde, Kelsy, Rojas
  • New York Red Bulls: Coronel, Edwards, Eyile, S. Nealis, D. Nealis, Sofo, Forsberg, Edelman, Stroud, Carmona, Choupo-Moting

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last two matches against Portland (one win, one draw).
  • In the last five meetings between Portland and the Red Bulls, over 2.5 goals was not achieved in four of them.
  • Portland has won just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

Prediction

It's tough to call a clear favorite, but the home advantage and heated playoff race tip the scales slightly toward Portland. That said, the Red Bulls are savvy travelers and lean on their experienced attacking leaders. Expect a tight, low-scoring affair, but with a slight edge for the hosts. My prediction: Portland Timbers to win with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.60.

