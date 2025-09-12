Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Turkish Super Lig’s Matchday 5 will take place this Sunday at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul, as hosts Fenerbahçe welcome Trabzonspor. Both teams have begun the campaign unbeaten, and the debut of the home side’s new manager adds extra intrigue to an already intense rivalry. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong chances for success.

Match preview

After a disappointing start to the season on the international stage and some internal discord, the club parted ways with José Mourinho. Zeki Murat Göle took over on an interim basis, but now former Belgium national team coach Domenico Tedesco is at the helm, making his debut in this high-stakes derby. Under his guidance, Fenerbahçe will look to maintain the attacking momentum shown in their wins over Gençlerbirliği and Kocaelispor.

The new manager still has a formidable arsenal up front: Talisca, Szalai, Szymański, and En-Nesyri are all primed to break down any defense. However, the backline remains a concern, especially with numerous injuries, including the absence of Semedo and Becão. Sorting out the defensive organization will be Tedesco’s first major challenge in this crucial encounter.

Fatih Tekke’s Trabzonspor have displayed impressive defensive discipline, conceding just once in four rounds. They have taken 10 points from a possible 12, recording three 1-0 victories. Their recent 1-1 draw with Samsunspor was only a minor hiccup in an otherwise steady and pragmatic run.

The visitors’ main hopes rest on Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana, on loan from Manchester United, and powerful striker Paul Onuachu, who has already found the net this season. Their well-drilled balance and ability to pounce on opportunities make Trabzonspor a tricky opponent even for the favorites on home turf.

Probable lineups

Fenerbahçe : Livaković, Aydın, Škriniar, Söyüncü, Brown, Fred, Dorgeles, Talisca, Szymański, Kahveci, En-Nesyri

: Livaković, Aydın, Škriniar, Söyüncü, Brown, Fred, Dorgeles, Talisca, Szymański, Kahveci, En-Nesyri Trabzonspor: Çakır, Eskiljač, Batagov, Savić, Pina, Yokuşlu, Jabol-Folcarelli, Olaigbe, Augusto, Zubkov, Onuachu

Match facts and head-to-head

Trabzonspor have conceded just 1 goal in their opening four league matches.

Fenerbahçe have won their last 3 matches against Trabzonspor with an aggregate score of 10:5.

Trabzonspor’s only win in the last 5 head-to-head meetings came away in 2023.

Prediction

The coaching change could give Fenerbahçe a spark, but it’s unlikely to bring immediate stability, especially in such a heated rivalry. Trabzonspor appear more organized at the back and are capable of punishing mistakes. With both sides off to strong starts and the stakes high, backing “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.87 looks like a logical play.