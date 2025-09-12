RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Super Lig Turkey Predictions Eyüpspor - Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Eyüpspor - Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Eyupspor vs Galatasaray prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Eyupspor
Eyupspor Eyupspor Schedule Eyupspor News Eyupspor Transfers
Super Lig Turkey Super Lig Turkey Table Super Lig Turkey Fixtures Super Lig Turkey Predictions
13 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
Turkiye, Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadi
Galatasaray
Galatasaray Galatasaray Schedule Galatasaray News Galatasaray Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1.0)
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of the Turkish Super Lig’s fifth round will take place on Saturday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where Eyüpspor host the defending champions—Galatasaray. The home side faces a formidable challenge against a team showing flawless early-season form, boasting a perfect record. Here’s a value bet for this encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Selçuk Şahin, Eyüpspor are still searching for the right balance between attack and defense. After a rocky start with losses to Konyaspor and Beşiktaş, the team managed to find some rhythm, defeating Alanyaspor and earning a draw against İstanbul Başakşehir. However, consistency remains elusive—their defensive performance continues to raise concerns.

The biggest boost for the hosts is the return of several key players, including Halil Akbunar and Yalçın Kayan. Still, their lack of stable home results (three defeats in their last five games) could once again haunt the side—especially against the Turkish champions, who are not known for showing mercy to weaker opponents.

Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray have set a title-winning pace from the very first rounds—four wins out of four, 13 goals scored and just one conceded. Injuries to key men like Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi (in select matches) have done little to blunt their attacking threat. The team scores from all angles and displays a mature, varied style of play.

Notably, even without Osimhen, Galatasaray have plenty of firepower—Icardi, Sane, and Aktürkoğlu form a fearsome front three. Goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, who recently joined the squad, may make his debut in this match. For the champions, this is another chance to underline their ambitions for a fourth consecutive Super Lig crown.

Probable lineups

  • Eyüpspor: Marcos, Yalçın, Claro, Mujakić, Calegari, Demirbay, Kayan, Gürler, Sesler, Drăguș, Bozok
  • Galatasaray: Çakır, Szalai, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Jakobs, Torreira, Sara, Sane, Akgün, Elmalı, Icardi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Galatasaray have won all four opening matches of the season with a combined goal difference of 13:1.
  • Their most recent meeting ended in a 5-1 victory for Galatasaray.
  • Eyüpspor have lost three of their last five home matches in the Super Lig.

Prediction

Even with a few absences, Galatasaray look a cut above their opponents. The champions are in excellent form and boast a deep bench, allowing them to cover any temporary losses. Eyüpspor will find it extremely difficult to contain the champions’ attacking onslaught—especially with a shaky defense.

Prediction on game W2(-1.0)
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 Hoffenheim Recommended 1xBet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Bet now 1xBet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Will Ghazl extend their unbeaten run? Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 2.7 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now 1xBet
Fulham vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Fulham Odds: 2 Leeds Recommended 1xBet
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak? Juventus Odds: 1.45 Inter Bet now Melbet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 12:30 West Ham - Tottenham: Can Tottenham overcome their rivals away from home? West Ham Odds: 1.9 Tottenham Recommended Melbet
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 12:30 West Ham vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 13, 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.69 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Athletic Club vs Deportivo Alaves prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 12:30 Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025 Athletic Club Odds: 1.62 Deportivo Alaves Bet now Melbet
Zamalek SC vs Al Masry SC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 13:00 Zamalek vs Al-Masry prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 13, 2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.72 Al Masry SC Recommended Mostbet
Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico vs Villarreal: Will Atletico Madrid secure their first win of the season? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.8 Villarreal Bet now Melbet
Brentford vs Chelsea prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 15:00 Brentford - Chelsea prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 13 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.65 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores