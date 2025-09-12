Prediction on game W2(-1.0) Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the headline fixtures of the Turkish Super Lig’s fifth round will take place on Saturday at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium, where Eyüpspor host the defending champions—Galatasaray. The home side faces a formidable challenge against a team showing flawless early-season form, boasting a perfect record. Here’s a value bet for this encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Selçuk Şahin, Eyüpspor are still searching for the right balance between attack and defense. After a rocky start with losses to Konyaspor and Beşiktaş, the team managed to find some rhythm, defeating Alanyaspor and earning a draw against İstanbul Başakşehir. However, consistency remains elusive—their defensive performance continues to raise concerns.

The biggest boost for the hosts is the return of several key players, including Halil Akbunar and Yalçın Kayan. Still, their lack of stable home results (three defeats in their last five games) could once again haunt the side—especially against the Turkish champions, who are not known for showing mercy to weaker opponents.

Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray have set a title-winning pace from the very first rounds—four wins out of four, 13 goals scored and just one conceded. Injuries to key men like Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi (in select matches) have done little to blunt their attacking threat. The team scores from all angles and displays a mature, varied style of play.

Notably, even without Osimhen, Galatasaray have plenty of firepower—Icardi, Sane, and Aktürkoğlu form a fearsome front three. Goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, who recently joined the squad, may make his debut in this match. For the champions, this is another chance to underline their ambitions for a fourth consecutive Super Lig crown.

Probable lineups

Eyüpspor : Marcos, Yalçın, Claro, Mujakić, Calegari, Demirbay, Kayan, Gürler, Sesler, Drăguș, Bozok

: Marcos, Yalçın, Claro, Mujakić, Calegari, Demirbay, Kayan, Gürler, Sesler, Drăguș, Bozok Galatasaray: Çakır, Szalai, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Jakobs, Torreira, Sara, Sane, Akgün, Elmalı, Icardi

Match facts and head-to-head

Galatasaray have won all four opening matches of the season with a combined goal difference of 13:1.

Their most recent meeting ended in a 5-1 victory for Galatasaray.

Eyüpspor have lost three of their last five home matches in the Super Lig.

Prediction

Even with a few absences, Galatasaray look a cut above their opponents. The champions are in excellent form and boast a deep bench, allowing them to cover any temporary losses. Eyüpspor will find it extremely difficult to contain the champions’ attacking onslaught—especially with a shaky defense.