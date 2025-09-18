Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Friday, September 19, as part of the 7th round of the Egyptian Premier League, SC Smouha will host Haras El Hodoud on their home ground. Get all the details about both teams and our match prediction below.

Match preview

Smouha have played six matches at the start of the season: four ended in draws (twice 0-0 and twice 1-1), they beat Kahrabaa away (2-1), and suffered a defeat to Ceramica Cleopatra (0-1). As a result, the team has picked up 7 points from six rounds and sits in 15th place in the league table.

Ahmed Serdar’s men create few dangerous chances in front of goal, but they are solid defensively, which impacts the nature of their games: most matches are low on excitement and are characterized by fierce midfield battles for possession.

Haras El Hodoud started the season a bit more brightly: in five matches, the Alexandria-based team secured two wins, drew twice, and lost just once — Modern Sport edged them out, 0-1. Thanks to this decent start, the team has 8 points in the bank and two games in hand over most of their rivals higher up the table. Haras currently sit 11th.

Haras generally play defensively and look to launch rapid counterattacks via direct vertical passes. However, against stronger opponents, this tactic is less effective as their backline can be vulnerable.

Probable lineups

Smouha: Mayhoub, Hafez, Dabash, Ragab, Amer, Fathi, Emad, Fawzi, Ahmed, Amadi, Badji



Haras El Hodoud: El Zanfali, El Deghemy, Abdelhakim, Abu-Salima, El Badri, Ashraf, Eze, El Negeli, Saviola, El Sheikh, Hamdi

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five meetings, Smouha have won three times and drawn twice

Nine out of Smouha's last ten matches have featured two goals or fewer

Haras El Hodoud have conceded in four of their last six games

Prediction

I expect a tense battle for every ball. Both teams like to exploit open spaces and will have every opportunity to do so in this clash. My prediction: total (1.5) over at 1.5.