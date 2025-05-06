Tensions in the Beckham family: Brooklyn skips David's 50th birthday celebration

It appears that internal strife is brewing within the Beckham family. The eldest son, Brooklyn, did not attend his father's 50th birthday celebration with his wife, delivering a real blow to David, reports the Daily Mirror.

Read also: David Beckham pens heartfelt message to family on his 50th birthday

According to reports, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz were absent from David's birthday party, which took place on May 2. British media note that the tension between the couple and the rest of the family has been mounting, with David and Victoria struggling—so far unsuccessfully—to smooth things over.

Brooklyn's absence from the festivities came as no surprise to the family, as the conflict has been simmering for several months. It's believed the root of the discord is Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, whom Brooklyn and Nicola do not accept. Sources claim Brooklyn suspects Kim's intentions toward his brother are insincere and simply does not trust her.

The entire situation has reportedly been deeply painful for both David and Victoria. A close family member told the Daily Mirror that Brooklyn's decision to skip the birthday completely devastated David.