David Beckham pens heartfelt message to family on his 50th birthday

Inter Miami owner and football icon David Beckham celebrates his birthday on May 2, marking his 50th year. To commemorate the milestone, the Englishman shared a touching message dedicated to his family on his Instagram page.

David admitted that he spent a lot of time reflecting on his birthday and realized just how grateful he is for so many things in his life. Among them: the teams he played for, his club teammates, coaches, fans, the England national team, business ventures, friends, charity work, and much more that has filled his remarkable journey.

But above all, family has always been the most important to him. In his message, David expressed gratitude to his parents, sisters, and grandparents, acknowledging the many sacrifices they made to help him achieve his dream of becoming a footballer.