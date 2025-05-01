RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable”

Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable”

Football news Today, 18:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable”

Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions League journey ended in disappointment as they fell 3-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps at home, completing a 5-1 aggregate defeat. According to TyC Sports, Lionel Messi’s side had taken an early lead through Jordi Alba, but two quick goals from Vancouver early in the second half crushed any comeback hopes.

Head coach Javier Mascherano didn’t shy away from criticism. “It’s inconceivable. We conceded two identical goals right at the start of the second half. You simply can’t allow that in a tie like this,” he said. Mascherano also pointed to missed chances and lost individual battles as key factors. “After our goal, we had two clear one-on-ones. But goals have to be scored. We competed, but lacked effectiveness.”

The tactical plan was to press high and match Vancouver’s front three with a three-man defense. “We lost our heads in two plays,” he admitted. Now with four losses under his belt, Mascherano emphasized the need to learn from these setbacks to fight for greater goals.

Despite the defeat, this was Inter Miami’s first time reaching the tournament’s semifinals. Their attention now turns to MLS, where they sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points. They host New York Red Bull on Saturday. As for the upcoming Club World Cup, Mascherano remains focused: “I’m not thinking about that yet. It would be a mistake.”

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Vancouver Whitecaps
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Racing Club - : - Newell's Old Boys 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Racing Club
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
14:30
Argentinos Juniors - : - Estudiantes 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Argentinos Juniors
-
Estudiantes
-
14:30
Nice - : - Reims 02 may 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Nice
-
Reims
-
14:45
Torino - : - Venezia 02 may 2025, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Torino
-
Venezia
-
14:45
Rayo Vallecano - : - Getafe 02 may 2025, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Rayo Vallecano
-
Getafe
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:10 Guinean Refugee Ibrahime Sylla Trains With Necaxa’s U23 Team in Mexico Football news Today, 19:45 Estudiantes Get Injury Boost Ahead of Crucial Match Against Argentinos Juniors Football news Today, 19:20 Colón Fans Protest Again Outside Club Headquarters Amid Poor Form Football news Today, 18:55 Barcos Grateful for Idol Status at Alianza Lima: “It’s a Dream” Football news Today, 18:30 Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable” Football news Today, 18:05 Universidad de Chile Gears Up for Historic 200th Clásico Universitario Football news Today, 17:40 Pachuca Targeting Barcelona SC’s Janner Corozo After Centenary Friendly Football news Today, 17:15 Vélez President Confirms Approach to Claudio Aquino Amid Heated Assembly Football news Today, 16:50 Eight Teams, Two Spots: Apertura Playoff Race Set for Thrilling Finale Football news Today, 16:35 Argentina Set to Face Chile and Colombia in June Qualifiers, Angola Friendly on the Table
Sport Predictions
Football 02 may 2025 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: Who will continue the battle for a top-5 finish? Football 02 may 2025 Ajaccio vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status? Football 03 may 2025 Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa - Fulham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 West Bromwich vs Luton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 May 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Cagliari vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 3 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores