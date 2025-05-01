Mascherano Laments Inter Miami’s Collapse: “It’s Inconceivable”

Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions League journey ended in disappointment as they fell 3-1 to Vancouver Whitecaps at home, completing a 5-1 aggregate defeat. According to TyC Sports, Lionel Messi’s side had taken an early lead through Jordi Alba, but two quick goals from Vancouver early in the second half crushed any comeback hopes.

Head coach Javier Mascherano didn’t shy away from criticism. “It’s inconceivable. We conceded two identical goals right at the start of the second half. You simply can’t allow that in a tie like this,” he said. Mascherano also pointed to missed chances and lost individual battles as key factors. “After our goal, we had two clear one-on-ones. But goals have to be scored. We competed, but lacked effectiveness.”

The tactical plan was to press high and match Vancouver’s front three with a three-man defense. “We lost our heads in two plays,” he admitted. Now with four losses under his belt, Mascherano emphasized the need to learn from these setbacks to fight for greater goals.

Despite the defeat, this was Inter Miami’s first time reaching the tournament’s semifinals. Their attention now turns to MLS, where they sit fifth in the Eastern Conference with 18 points. They host New York Red Bull on Saturday. As for the upcoming Club World Cup, Mascherano remains focused: “I’m not thinking about that yet. It would be a mistake.”