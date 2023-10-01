Ten Hag understands why fans boo Manchester United

The supporters at Old Trafford reacted to Manchester United's fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League. After the final whistle, the stands erupted in jeers and displayed their dissatisfaction with the team's performance.

Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag, addressed the media after the match and acknowledged the fans' discontent regarding the loss, emphasizing that his team should have emerged victorious.

"I understand. When you're facing a team like 'Palace,' you should be winning, with all due respect to them. It's certainly a cause for concern; we need to be more consistent, we need a run of wins. I could give you reasons, but you'll perceive them as excuses. There are no excuses."

After seven rounds of fixtures, Manchester United has secured three wins and suffered four defeats. Currently, the club occupies the tenth position in the Premier League, but its nearest rivals have a game in hand.

It was reported yesterday that Manchester United already has plans for transfers in 2024.