Sundowns embarrass Nigerian champions

CAF Champions League: Remo Stars 1-5 Mamelodi Sundowns
Football news Today, 02:04
Mamelodi Sundowns' place in the CAF Champions League group stages looks all but sealed after a 5-1 win over Remo Stars in the second round preliminary qualifiers.

Tashreeq Matthews broke the deadlock inside 12 minutes with a low shot into the bottom corner. Just before the break, Peter Shalulile made it 2-0 with his classic sweep-in finish.

Also read: Pirates suffer heavy beating in Congo

Miguel Reisinho found his first goal for Sundowns by slotting home Khuliso Mudau’s smart low cross. Substitute Arthur Sales followed with a classy finish to make it four, after neat work from Nuno Santos.

Remo pulled one back through Samson Olasupo in the 76th minute, but with six minutes to play, Katlego Ntsabeleng coolly tapped in Lebogang Mothiba’s cross for his first goal for the yellow nation.

Remo will need a 4-0 win in Tshwane in the second leg this weekend to take the game to penalties.


