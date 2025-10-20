ES ES FR FR
Pirates humbled 3-0 in Congo

Orlando Pirates lose to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League
Football news Today, 01:53
Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates are stunned after taking a 3-0 beating against Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Champions League second round preliminary qualifiers.

Congolese striker Ramos Kashala Wanet broke the deadlock with a composed finish past Sipho Chaine, putting the visitors immediately under pressure.

Midway through the second half, things got worse for the Soweto giants as substitute Kambou reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box, drilling home his side’s second in the 70th minute.

The contest was effectively settled a minute from time when Jean Benoît Tukumban added a third rescue the group stages dream, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side must win 4-0 in the second leg at the Orlando Stadium this coming weekend.

The return leg will be played on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium at 15:00. Before that game, Polokwane City will visit Soweto on Wednesday in the Betway Premiership; kick-off will be 19:30.

