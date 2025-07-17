Stuttgart refuses to let Woltemade go to Bayern
Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade has emerged as one of Bayern's top priorities in the summer transfer window. However, the Swabians are standing firm.
Details: Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle has made it clear that Woltemade is not for sale—not even for the craziest sums.
Quote: “We are not negotiating. Nick will play for us next season. We don't want to let him go, so I'm not the person who will name any price,” Wehrle told Leon Potuzek of Bild Sport.
Reminder: So far, Stuttgart has already turned down two offers from the Munich club. According to sources, the latest bid was around €50 million including bonuses. The player himself wants to leave Stuttgart solely for Bayern.
