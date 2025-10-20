Steve Baraker shifts focus from caf to Betway Premiership

Stellenbosch face Golden Arrows before Caf second leg

Steve Baraker says his team will shifts focus from Caf to Betway Premiership this Wednesday.

Steve Barker says Stellenbosch FC have Golden Arrows to deal with first before thinking about the Caf Confederation Cup second leg on weekend.

Stellies were in Equatorial Guinea on weekend where they drew 0-0 against 15 de Agosto in the first leg of the second preliminary round.

“The obvious mindset and preparation turns to Wednesday’s league game, and once we’ve finished with that, we’ll start preparing for the second leg,” Barker told his club website.

They face Arrows at Danie Craven Stadium in a Betway Premiership match to kickoff at 7.30pm.

As they land in South Africa today, Barker said their match in West Africa was not an easy one.

“It was not an easy encounter,” Barker said after the clash. “There were a lot of difficulties within the game; the weather conditions, the pitch, but I think we applied ourselves well for the majority of the game.”

“We were the better team, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to convert one or two of the chances that we created. But, the players have done well to come out of these conditions having not conceded.

“We’re prepared and ready to take the tie back home now and hopefully get the job done to get through to the group stage.”

After facing Arrows on Wednesday, they will host 15 de Agosto at Athlone Stadium on weekend for the return leg.