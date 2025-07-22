Sterling close to leaving Chelsea. He is set for a radical change of scenery

Recently, winger Raheem Sterling has been struggling to make an impact. Even a loan spell at London’s Arsenal failed to reignite his form, pushing him towards a bold change of environment.

Details: According to The Athletic, a club from outside England has expressed interest in acquiring the winger. While the club’s name—or even the league—remains undisclosed, it is known that the team will compete in the upcoming Champions League season. Sterling is reportedly open to the move and prepared to leave English football behind.

Reminder: With Enzo Maresca’s appointment as Chelsea’s head coach, Sterling was left out of the club’s plans and sent out on loan to Arsenal. He currently has two years left on his Chelsea contract, but the club is willing to lower their asking price to $26 million. The Blues are also prepared to cover a portion of Sterling’s wages to facilitate his departure.