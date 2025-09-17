Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea
Chelsea travel to Munich for their UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern, and the clash carries special significance for one of the Blues’ key players.
Details: Cole Palmer is named in the starting XI for the match against the German giants, marking his 100th appearance in a Chelsea shirt. Across those games, the English midfielder has recorded 44 goals and 29 assists — an impressive 73 goal contributions in 100 outings.
During his time at Stamford Bridge, Palmer has already lifted two trophies with the club this year — the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.
He joined Chelsea on September 1, 2023, in a £40 million move, signing a seven-year contract. In August 2024, he committed his future further, penning a new nine-year deal that runs until June 2033.
