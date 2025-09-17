Starting against Bayern Munich: Cole Palmer reaches 100 appearances for Chelsea

A remarkable milestone.

Chelsea travel to Munich for their UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern, and the clash carries special significance for one of the Blues’ key players.

Details: Cole Palmer is named in the starting XI for the match against the German giants, marking his 100th appearance in a Chelsea shirt. Across those games, the English midfielder has recorded 44 goals and 29 assists — an impressive 73 goal contributions in 100 outings.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Palmer has already lifted two trophies with the club this year — the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

He joined Chelsea on September 1, 2023, in a £40 million move, signing a seven-year contract. In August 2024, he committed his future further, penning a new nine-year deal that runs until June 2033.

