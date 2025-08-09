RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Standard vs Genk, H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 10, 2025

Jupiler League matchday three
Football news Today, 02:42
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Standard players talk before the start of the match @Standard_RSCL / X

On Sunday at 18:30 Central European Time, the third round of Belgium's top division will see Standard Liège face off against Genk. Dive into the team analysis and match prediction below.

Match preview

Standard, after a solid transfer window and productive pre-season, enters their third Jupiler League match. Under the guidance of Mircea Rednic, the team played 6 games (four in pre-season), winning four and drawing two, with an aggregate score of 11:3.

In the opening two league fixtures, Standard picked up four points: in the first match, they defeated league newcomers RAAL La Louvière 2-0 away, dictating the play throughout. In the second match, the red-and-whites shared the spoils with Dender, finishing 1-1, though Standard was closer to snatching victory, having created more clear chances.

Genk, after finishing third last season, had a rough start to 2025, losing their opener to Club Brugge (2-1) and then drawing 1-1 at home with Antwerp.

Despite striking first in the opening round, Genk couldn’t contain Brugge’s relentless attack. Brugge dominated possession, pressed forward constantly, and finally broke through in the 81st minute with Mechele netting the winner.

In round two, it was Genk who took control after conceding first. Antwerp scored midway through the first half and then sat deep, relying on counterattacks and a compact defense. Despite an impressive 73% possession, Standard could not break through, struggling to unlock Antwerp’s low defensive block.

Probable lineups

Standard: Epolo, Fossi, Dirk, Omau, Kalu, Ilaimaharitra, Karamoko, Said, Ayensa, Mor, Henri

Genk: Laval, Wahdi, Sadik, Smets, Kayembe, Zattleberger, Heynen, Stukers, Karetsas, Adedeji-Sternberg, O

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five head-to-head clashes, there have been two draws, two Genk wins, and one Standard victory
  • Standard are unbeaten in their last 9 matches
  • Genk have scored in 8 consecutive matches

Prediction

Despite Standard’s decent form, they have managed just one win in their last five meetings with Genk. Their scoring record in the league has also been inconsistent. My prediction: under 2.5 goals at 1.86 odds.

