Sporting announced the transfer of a talented Spaniard who was interested in Barcelona

Football news Today, 01:40
The press service of Lisbon's "Sporting" has announced on its official website the transfer of defender Ivan Fresneda from "Valladolid" and the Spanish youth national team.

The Portuguese club paid nine million euros for the player, with the potential for the amount to increase by an additional three million euros through bonuses. Additionally, "Valladolid" will receive 10% of the transfer fee from any future transfer of Fresneda. The Spaniard has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The release clause in Fresneda's contract is set at 80 million euros. It was previously reported that "Barcelona" was also interested in the player.

18-year-old Fresneda is a product of the "Valladolid" academy. He has been playing for the main team of the club since the summer of 2022. He has played a total of 26 matches for the club in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists. The Transfermarkt portal values the player at 15 million euros.

Fresneda has been playing for the Spanish youth national team under 19 years old since 2022. He has played a total of 13 matches for the Spanish team, without scoring any goals, providing one assist, and receiving one yellow card.

