Spitting incident toward fans. UEFA launches investigation into Atlético staff member
Football news Today, 08:32
Atlético Madrid lost 2–3 to Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League opener, and now they could face sanctions from UEFA.
Details: According to journalist Paul Joyce, UEFA has opened an investigation into a member of Atlético Madrid’s staff. During the altercation between Diego Simeone and a Liverpool supporter, one staff member was seen spitting in the direction of the English club’s fans.
As reported earlier, after Liverpool’s third goal in the 90+2 minute, Atlético head coach Diego Simeone nearly came to blows with a supporter of the English side.
Reminder: The fan at the center of the incident, Jonathan Poulter, has already spoken out about the confrontation.