Fantastic! Ronaldo scores the 940th goal of his career

Football news Today, 15:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

In the opening round of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr traveled to face Al-Taawoun, and it didn’t take long for Ronaldo to make his mark in the very first match.

Details: Early in the second half, the visitors earned a penalty, and, as expected, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who stepped up to take it. The Portuguese superstar calmly converted the spot kick, doubling his team's lead on the scoreboard. At that point, Al-Nassr was already ahead 1-0.

This was the 940th goal in the illustrious career of the Portuguese legend. Now, just 60 more to reach the coveted 1,000-goal milestone.

Reminder: Recently, Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al Nassr, becoming the first footballer ever to achieve this feat with four different clubs and his national team.

