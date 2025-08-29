Fantastic! Ronaldo scores the 940th goal of his career

Keeps on scoring.

In the opening round of the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr traveled to face Al-Taawoun, and it didn’t take long for Ronaldo to make his mark in the very first match.

Details: Early in the second half, the visitors earned a penalty, and, as expected, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who stepped up to take it. The Portuguese superstar calmly converted the spot kick, doubling his team's lead on the scoreboard. At that point, Al-Nassr was already ahead 1-0.

This was the 940th goal in the illustrious career of the Portuguese legend. Now, just 60 more to reach the coveted 1,000-goal milestone.

📸- RONALDO COMPLETELY FOOLED THE GOALKEEPER WITH HIS PENALTY! pic.twitter.com/kxJusdyUX4 — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 29, 2025

Reminder: Recently, Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al Nassr, becoming the first footballer ever to achieve this feat with four different clubs and his national team.