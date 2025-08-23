Incredible achievement! Ronaldo sets unique record in world football

On August 23, Cristiano Ronaldo missed yet another opportunity to claim his first trophy with Al Nassr. In the final match for the Saudi Super Cup, his team celebrated a victory over Al-Ahli.

The legendary Portuguese forward found the net in the first half and set a remarkable record in football history. Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Al Nassr, becoming the first player ever to reach the century mark for four different clubs and his national team.

🤖🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs and nation. ✨



For the record, Cristiano netted 101 times for Juventus, 145 goals in the colors of Manchester United, and 450 for Real Madrid. He has also scored 138 goals for the Portuguese national team.

Remarkably, Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer for both Real Madrid and the Portugal national team, and his overall tally in professional football has now reached 939. Just 61 goals away from the magical 1,000 mark.