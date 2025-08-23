RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news No first trophy! Ronaldo's goal fails to secure Saudi Super Cup for Al-Nassr

No first trophy! Ronaldo's goal fails to secure Saudi Super Cup for Al-Nassr

Everything decided in penalty shootout
Football news Today, 10:25
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ronaldo's first trophy! Cristiano's record-breaking goal secures Al Nassr's Saudi Super Cup victory Photo: x.com/NawehsMedia

On August 23 in Hong Kong, the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup took place. Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr battled it out for the season's first piece of silverware.

In the first half, Al-Nassr looked the better side and in the 41st minute earned a penalty for a handball in the opponent's box. Ronaldo stepped up and beat Edouard Mendy from the spot. However, they couldn't go into the break in front: in stoppage time, Kessié leveled the score.

After the break, both teams played more cautiously, focusing on defensive solidity. Luck favored Al-Nassr again as Brozović's efforts put them back in the lead, but just minutes later, Ibañez took the match to a penalty shootout.

Ronaldo converted his spot-kick, but the decisive moment came when Al-Khaibari missed, allowing Al-Ahli to celebrate victory. Interestingly, this trophy could have been Ronaldo's first in an Al-Nassr shirt. Previously, he won only the Arab Club Champions Cup with the team, but that tournament is not recognized as official.

For Al-Ahli, this Super Cup becomes their second in history. The team previously lifted the trophy back in 2016.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Al-Ahli Jeddah Al-Ahli Jeddah Schedule Al-Ahli Jeddah News Al-Ahli Jeddah Transfers
Saudi Super Cup Saudi Super Cup Table Saudi Super Cup Fixtures Saudi Super Cup Predictions
Related Game News
Incredible achievement! Ronaldo sets unique record in world football Football news Today, 10:57 Incredible achievement! Ronaldo sets unique record in world football
Related Team News
Cristiano Ronaldo with Brazilian singer Luan Santana Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:30 Ronaldo announces an exciting collaboration to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the UR Cristiano YouTube channel
Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup against Al-Ittihad Lifestyle 21 aug 2025, 09:17 A living legend in person. Cristiano Ronaldo visits his CR7 museum in Hong Kong
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in Monte Carlo Lifestyle 21 aug 2025, 07:27 Trouble in paradise? Georgina Rodriguez appears in public without Ronaldo's stunning engagement ring
Cristiano Ronaldo on holiday with Georgina Rodriguez Lifestyle 20 aug 2025, 08:54 They have a prenuptial agreement. How much will Georgina Rodriguez receive if she divorces Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo with Joao Felix in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup semi-final Football news 20 aug 2025, 03:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr reaching the Saudi Super Cup final
Trophy chance for Ronaldo. Al Nassr reach the Saudi Super Cup final Football news 19 aug 2025, 10:30 Trophy chance for Ronaldo. Al Nassr reach the Saudi Super Cup final
Related Tournament News
Cristiano Ronaldo upon arrival in Hong Kong Football news 15 aug 2025, 03:42 The season is about to kick off. Cristiano Ronaldo shares first photos upon arrival in Hong Kong
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores