No first trophy! Ronaldo's goal fails to secure Saudi Super Cup for Al-Nassr

On August 23 in Hong Kong, the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup took place. Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr battled it out for the season's first piece of silverware.

In the first half, Al-Nassr looked the better side and in the 41st minute earned a penalty for a handball in the opponent's box. Ronaldo stepped up and beat Edouard Mendy from the spot. However, they couldn't go into the break in front: in stoppage time, Kessié leveled the score.

Also read: Ronaldo announces exciting collaboration for the 1st anniversary of the UR Cristiano YouTube channel

After the break, both teams played more cautiously, focusing on defensive solidity. Luck favored Al-Nassr again as Brozović's efforts put them back in the lead, but just minutes later, Ibañez took the match to a penalty shootout.

Ronaldo converted his spot-kick, but the decisive moment came when Al-Khaibari missed, allowing Al-Ahli to celebrate victory. Interestingly, this trophy could have been Ronaldo's first in an Al-Nassr shirt. Previously, he won only the Arab Club Champions Cup with the team, but that tournament is not recognized as official.

For Al-Ahli, this Super Cup becomes their second in history. The team previously lifted the trophy back in 2016.