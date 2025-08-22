RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ronaldo announces an exciting collaboration to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the UR Cristiano YouTube channel

Fans of Brazilian music will love it
Lifestyle Today, 04:30
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo with Brazilian singer Luan Santana Photo: https://x.com/BlueboyCR7 / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating the first anniversary of his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano. To mark this occasion, the football superstar announced on his social media a thrilling collaboration with popular Brazilian singer Luan Santana.

Ronaldo shared a video on Instagram, revealing that tomorrow, August 23, his YouTube channel will host a live concert by Santana, dedicated to the milestone date.

“One year of UR Cristiano 🎉 Thank you all for being part of this journey! Let’s celebrate together with a special concert from my friend @luansantana, soon!” read the caption of the post.

It's worth noting that Ronaldo and Santana have known each other for quite some time — in 2024, the Portuguese star invited the Brazilian singer to perform at his mother Dolores Aveiro's birthday party. As a token of appreciation, Cristiano gifted Santana a luxurious Rolex watch worth 75,000 euros for his participation.

