Ronaldo announces an exciting collaboration to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the UR Cristiano YouTube channel
Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating the first anniversary of his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano. To mark this occasion, the football superstar announced on his social media a thrilling collaboration with popular Brazilian singer Luan Santana.
Ronaldo shared a video on Instagram, revealing that tomorrow, August 23, his YouTube channel will host a live concert by Santana, dedicated to the milestone date.
“One year of UR Cristiano 🎉 Thank you all for being part of this journey! Let’s celebrate together with a special concert from my friend @luansantana, soon!” read the caption of the post.
It's worth noting that Ronaldo and Santana have known each other for quite some time — in 2024, the Portuguese star invited the Brazilian singer to perform at his mother Dolores Aveiro's birthday party. As a token of appreciation, Cristiano gifted Santana a luxurious Rolex watch worth 75,000 euros for his participation.