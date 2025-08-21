A living legend in person. Cristiano Ronaldo visits his CR7 museum in Hong Kong

In July 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo inaugurated his very own museum in Hong Kong, dedicated to chronicling his remarkable life and footballing career. Now, the superstar himself has paid a personal visit to the venue, sharing the moment on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo reposted a video showing him touring the museum, giving fans an inside look at this unique space.

“Today we proudly celebrate @cristiano’s visit to the @cr7lifemuseum 🇭🇰⚽ More than a space, this museum is the living narrative of a career that continues to inspire the world. At 7EGEND, we had the honor of bringing this vision to life, designing not just a place of memories but an immersive experience where legacy meets innovation. Thank you, @cristiano, for making this story even more meaningful with your presence✨,” reads the caption under the video.

It's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Hong Kong, where matches for the Saudi Super Cup are taking place. The Portuguese star's club, Al-Nassr, recently defeated Al-Ittihad in the semifinals and will now face Al-Ahli in the title match. The final is set for August 23.