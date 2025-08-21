Trouble in paradise? Georgina Rodriguez appears in public without Ronaldo's stunning engagement ring

Georgina Rodriguez, longtime partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, sparked questions among fans after appearing in her latest photos without the dazzling diamond ring the Portuguese superstar gave her to mark their engagement. Georgina posted the pictures on her Instagram page.

In the images, Georgina poses against a beach sunset, but instead of the engagement ring, she is wearing a different, much simpler piece of jewelry on her hand.

Previously, fans had already noticed that after the big news of the engagement broke, many of Cristiano's relatives refrained from sending congratulatory messages to the couple—something they usually do enthusiastically for major milestones in the footballer's life.

Adding to the intrigue, Ronaldo himself has yet to comment on the engagement or even officially confirm it.

Given all this, Georgina's bare finger has naturally led fans to wonder: is it simply a matter of choosing a more comfortable accessory for a stroll on the beach, or is there something more to the story?