They have a prenuptial agreement. How much will Georgina Rodriguez receive if she divorces Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez recently announced their long-awaited engagement after nine years together. But even in such a strong and happy family, problems can arise—and to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances, Georgina decided to secure her financial future.

It's well known that the Portuguese superstar and his beloved signed a prenuptial agreement back in 2017, following the birth of their first daughter together, Alana Martina. Now, however, the contract has been updated to reflect changes in their lives.

According to TV Guia magazine, Georgina negotiated very favorable terms for herself, ensuring a substantial payout in the event of a divorce. The divorce agreement reportedly provides for monthly payments from Cristiano of $114,000.

On top of that, Rodriguez would also receive a luxurious residence in La Finca, Madrid, valued at more than 5 million euros.

Incidentally, as engagement gifts, Georgina received not only a stunning ring but also a Porsche and two watches worth over 50,000 euros.