Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Al-Nassr reaching the Saudi Super Cup final

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo expressed immense satisfaction after his team's semi-final clash in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Ittihad. The football icon shared his emotions on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo posted a series of photos from the match, adding a short yet passionate caption: “LET'S GO 🟡🔵”. Clearly, the Portuguese forward is delighted with the result and fully motivated for the upcoming final.

It's worth noting that while Cristiano didn't get on the scoresheet, he provided the decisive assist for the winning goal scored by João Félix. The match ended 2-1 in favor of Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr's opponent for the final will be determined later today in the second semi-final, where Al-Qadisiyah faces Al-Ahli. For Ronaldo, this final presents an opportunity to claim his first trophy in Saudi Arabia. So far with Al-Nassr, his only silverware is the Arab Club Champions Cup, which is regarded as a friendly tournament.

As a reminder, after the conclusion of last season, the Portuguese striker extended his contract with Al-Nassr for another two years.