Trophy chance for Ronaldo. Al Nassr reach the Saudi Super Cup final

On Tuesday, August 19, Al Nassr faced Al-Ittihad in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup. Now Cristiano Ronaldo has a clear shot at lifting silverware.

Details: Sadio Mané struck early, putting Al Nassr ahead in the 10th minute. But Al-Ittihad quickly hit back — just six minutes later, Steven Bergwijn leveled the score.

In the 25th minute, Mané was shown a red card, leaving Al Nassr down to ten men. Despite the setback, they not only held off their opponents’ pressure but also found a winner. João Félix scored the decisive goal, assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Nassr defeated Al-Ittihad 2–1 to book their place in the Saudi Super Cup final. In the other semi-final, Al-Qadisiyah will take on Al-Ahli. The final is set for Saturday, August 23.