D.C. United vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025

D.C. United vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
DC United vs Inter Miami CF prediction Photo: https://x.com/dcunited/Author unknownn
23 aug 2025, 19:30
- : -
USA, Washington, DC, Audi Field
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On August 24, 2025, in Washington, a regular season MLS clash will see D.C. United host Inter Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 01:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner for this encounter.

D.C. United

D.C. United are currently enduring a prolonged slump. The team hasn’t tasted victory in any competition for 12 straight matches. Over their last six MLS fixtures, they’ve managed only one draw—coming in their most recent outing away to Montreal—while suffering five defeats. During this stretch, D.C. also crashed out of the U.S. Open Cup, though they made a surprise run to the quarterfinals before being thrashed 2-5 by Nashville.

The standings paint a bleak picture—D.C. United are dead last (15th place) with just 20 points. Their attack is the league’s weakest, with a mere 23 goals scored. Defensively, things are no better: 52 goals conceded, the second-worst record in the league.

Home form is equally poor: D.C. United are winless in nine consecutive matches at their own stadium, recording four losses and five draws in that span.

Looking at their recent home meetings with Inter Miami, D.C. United have also failed to win the last three—two losses and a draw. All those games were high-scoring affairs, each featuring over 3.5 goals.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami are enjoying a solid campaign. They currently sit fifth in the table with three games in hand—winning all three could send them straight to the top. In their last eight matches, they’ve suffered just one defeat—a heavy 1-4 loss at Orlando City—drawn twice, and notched five victories.

The team is also shining on the continental stage: in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal, Inter Miami defeated UANL Tigres 2-1 to book a spot in the semifinals, where they’ll face Orlando City.

On the road, however, there are some struggles: in their last five away matches, Inter Miami lost twice—to Orlando City and Cincinnati, both top-half teams.

Head-to-head against D.C. United, Inter Miami have a clear edge: in the last six meetings, D.C. have won once, Miami three times, with two draws. All encounters were high-scoring: five of six saw at least three goals, and only one match ended with a narrow 1-0 win for Inter.

Probable lineups

  • D.C. United: Barraza, Herrera, Bartlett, Rowles, Schnegg, Peltola, Servania, Hopkins, Entli, Gabriel Pirani, Benteke.
  • Inter Miami: Rios, Cremaschi, Lujan, Falcon, Weigandt, Bright, Busquets, Segovia, De Paul, Allende, Suarez.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • D.C. United have lost 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • D.C. United have lost 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of D.C. United’s last 7 matches.
  • Inter Miami have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 4 of Inter Miami’s last 5 games saw over 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 7 of Inter Miami’s last 8 matches.
  • Inter Miami are unbeaten in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of the last 6 head-to-head clashes.

Prediction for D.C. United vs Inter Miami

The two teams are in starkly different form. Inter Miami are firing on all cylinders, excelling both in the league and the Leagues Cup, and delivering consistent results. Miami are clear favorites and highly motivated to climb to the top of the table. For D.C. United, the season is all but over—they’re out of playoff contention and can play without pressure. Expect an open, high-scoring match with Inter Miami as favorites. My pick: Inter Miami to win at odds of 1.92.

