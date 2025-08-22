Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.67 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second round of the English Premier League, Fulham will face off against Manchester United. The clash is set to take place in London on Sunday, August 24, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 Central European Time. I’m offering my pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

Fulham come into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the opening round. The team is searching for consistency after a middling campaign last year and will be eager to climb the table.

The club’s main goal for the season is to secure a spot in the top half, and a home fixture against Manchester United is the first real test of their ambition against a considerably stronger opponent.

This summer, Fulham faced transfer market constraints. The club made no significant signings, while the departures of players like Carlos Vinícius and Willian have left noticeable gaps up front.

However, the Cottagers managed to retain their core squad, as the Brazilian duo were mainly rotation options. With their exit, Marco Silva only lost depth, and in the opening match he entrusted the attack to 18-year-old academy graduate Joshua King.

Manchester United began their campaign with a 0-1 defeat to Arsenal, increasing the pressure on manager Rúben Amorim and his squad. The Red Devils’ primary objective is to bounce back after a disappointing previous season that saw them finish 15th.

This match is a chance to prove their potential and pick up their first points of the new campaign. It’s worth noting that United looked decent in their last outing and hardly deserved to lose. Arsenal’s goal was surrounded by controversy after a possible foul on the Red Devils’ goalkeeper.

The squad was bolstered over the summer with several notable signings, including Matheus Cunha, who strengthens the attack and adds more options in combination play. The Brazilian stood out on the pitch alongside fellow newcomer Bryan Mbeumo, so United’s attacking play will largely depend on these two.

Given the solid football displayed against Arsenal, fans expect nothing less than a win against Fulham. The pressure is palpable, but that’s par for the course at a club of this stature.

Match facts

Fulham have won just one of their last five matches.

The Cottagers have suffered three straight home defeats.

Manchester United have lost four of their previous five games.

The Red Devils have not won an away Premier League match since March.

Fulham average 1 goal per home game, while Manchester United average 1.6 goals per away match.

Probable line-ups

Fulham : Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Berg, Pereira, Wilson, Iwobi, Jiménez.

: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic, Berg, Pereira, Wilson, Iwobi, Jiménez. Manchester United: Onana, Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire, Diallo, Dorgu, Casemiro, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo, Šeško.

H2H

There have been no more than 2 goals scored in the last three head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Manchester United have beaten Fulham in their last eight visits to Craven Cottage.

Prediction

This game is a chance for both teams to claim their first win of the season. The head-to-head record and Manchester United’s strengthened squad give the Red Devils a slight edge, and fans can expect a thrilling battle at Craven Cottage. Bookmakers are giving a slight preference to the visitors, so I suggest backing them with a 0 handicap.