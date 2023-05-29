Source: Mourinho has decided to leave Roma

Head coach of AS Roma, Jose Mourinho, has decided to leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window, as reported by Il Messaggero.

According to the source, the management of the Italian club is already aware of the Portuguese coach's decision. However, both parties will not announce the separation until after the final match of the UEFA Europa League against Sevilla on May 31st.

Earlier reports indicated that the 60-year-old Mourinho has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain. The coach's contract with Roma is valid until the summer of 2024.

Don't miss: Roma is ready to sell their star striker.