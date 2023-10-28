How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico

On Saturday, October 28, a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid took place.

The standout hero of the match was Real Madrid's midfielder, Jude Bellingham. On the 69th minute, he drew the score level with a magnificent strike from 25 meters. This goal marked the 20-year-old Englishman's 9th of the season in La Liga. Then, in the 92nd minute, Bellingham, with a touch of luck, secured the victory for his team.

Bellingham's outstanding performance garnered the most attention on social media.

Jude Bellingham is the FIRST player in Real Madrid history to score in his:



• La Liga debut.

• Champions League debut.

• El Clasico debut.



Of course, there were also some jokes circulating.

Bellingham after winning the game against Barcelona

💥 El Real Madrid gana #ElClásico por orden de los Jude Blinders pic.twitter.com/AUZuZ6texG — MARCA (@marca) October 28, 2023

El Real Madrid usó 𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑜𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑑𝑎: pic.twitter.com/7uOkd5gPbX — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 28, 2023

Experts didn't forget to highlight that Luka Modrić became the oldest player to feature in El Clásico.

⚪️🇭🇷 Fair to mention how Luka Modrić entered in the most difficult moment for Real Madrid during el Clásico… and then the game changed.



Quality, leadership, professionalism.



⭐️ 38 years, 47 days — he has become the oldest player to play in El Clásico.



Football legend. pic.twitter.com/AX229tveAO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2023

To conclude, here's an animated video that was created about this match.