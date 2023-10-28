How social media reacted to Real Madrid's victory over Barcelona in El Clasico
On Saturday, October 28, a match between Barcelona and Real Madrid took place.
The standout hero of the match was Real Madrid's midfielder, Jude Bellingham. On the 69th minute, he drew the score level with a magnificent strike from 25 meters. This goal marked the 20-year-old Englishman's 9th of the season in La Liga. Then, in the 92nd minute, Bellingham, with a touch of luck, secured the victory for his team.
Bellingham's outstanding performance garnered the most attention on social media.
Of course, there were also some jokes circulating.
Experts didn't forget to highlight that Luka Modrić became the oldest player to feature in El Clásico.
To conclude, here's an animated video that was created about this match.
