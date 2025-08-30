Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants

Atletico Madrid midfielder attracts interest from Manchester United

Atletico Madrid is looking to bring in another player before the transfer window closes on Monday, but to do so, the club needs to offload someone first. One of the main candidates to leave is Conor Gallagher, according to CaughtOffside.

Reports suggest the midfielder is close to a return to England, with Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle all vying for the 25-year-old. Atletico are hoping to cash in on Gallagher for £45 million.

For the record, the England international moved to Spain from Chelsea last summer, but struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting eleven during his debut season. With a host of new signings this transfer window, his place in Diego Simeone’s squad is now under serious threat.