RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants

Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants

Atletico Madrid midfielder attracts interest from Manchester United
Football news Today, 10:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Should we expect a Premier League return? Gallagher on the radar of English giants Photo: x.com/unikFrancis

Atletico Madrid is looking to bring in another player before the transfer window closes on Monday, but to do so, the club needs to offload someone first. One of the main candidates to leave is Conor Gallagher, according to CaughtOffside.

Reports suggest the midfielder is close to a return to England, with Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle all vying for the 25-year-old. Atletico are hoping to cash in on Gallagher for £45 million.

For the record, the England international moved to Spain from Chelsea last summer, but struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting eleven during his debut season. With a host of new signings this transfer window, his place in Diego Simeone’s squad is now under serious threat.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Tottenham Tottenham Schedule Tottenham News Tottenham Transfers
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Mainoo set to leave Manchester United before transfer window closes Football news Today, 11:02 Mainoo set to leave Manchester United before transfer window closes
Alexander Isak Transfer news Today, 07:56 £130 million for Isak. Liverpool's final offer!
Nick Woltemade at Newcastle Transfer news Today, 06:38 Official: Nick Woltemade joins Newcastle!
Antony in Manchester United Transfer news Today, 05:05 Betis withdraws offer for Antony? What's next?
It is known how many years Rasmus Højlund will sign with Napoli and what his salary will be Football news Yesterday, 13:44 It is known how many years Rasmus Højlund will sign with Napoli and what his salary will be
Football news Yesterday, 12:14 Official: Tottenham announce the signing of Xavi Simons
Related Tournament News
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 04:36 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
Liverpool vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 3 online in 2025/26 Football news Today, 03:56 Liverpool vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 3 online in 2025/26
Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online Football news Yesterday, 11:26 Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online
Swedish police accuse Premier League players of match-fixing—even at the Nations League level Football news 27 aug 2025, 09:57 Swedish police accuse Premier League players of match-fixing—even at the Nations League level
The EPL reminds of the inadmissibility of 'political' slogans amid recent scandals Football news 27 aug 2025, 04:50 The Premier League reminds of the inadmissibility of 'political' slogans amid recent scandals
"We didn't show our footballing qualities" – Arne Slot on Liverpool's win over Newcastle Football news 26 aug 2025, 02:42 "We didn't show our footballing qualities" – Arne Slot on Liverpool's win over Newcastle
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores