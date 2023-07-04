EN RU
Shevchenko told what awaits Mudryk at Chelsea

Shevchenko told what awaits Mudryk at Chelsea

Football news
Photo: Chelsea Twitter

Former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko has offered his opinion about the prospects of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in his former team.

According to the legend of Ukrainian soccer, Mudryk has everything he needs to prove himself in the future.

"He just needs to be patient and work hard to get his chances. The English Premier League is a very competitive championship and one of the best leagues in the world.

The amount paid for Mudrick creates additional pressure. But it seems to me that this money doesn't make you a better footballer, it's just additional pressure to deal with," he added.

Recall that the winger moved to Chelsea in January this year for 70 million euros plus bonuses. The amount of the transfer can reach 100 million euros.

Mudrykhad appeared on the field in 17 matches for the "Aristocrats" in all competitions in the second half of the season, noting two assists.

The contract of the Ukraine national team player with the club from London is valid till June 2031.

Ponomarenko Yurij
