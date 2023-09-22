Sheffield United announce the death of a 27-year-old footballer

Sheffield United Football Club has announced the death of team player Maddie Cusack.

The English team's website reported that the girl died on Wednesday, September 20.

The club's general director, Stephen Bettis, has already spoken out about the situation. He called it “heartbreaking news” and expressed his condolences to the athlete’s loved ones.

"Maddie held a special place as part of our Sheffield United team and was loved by everyone she came in contact with. Her personality and professionalism made her a real asset to our family and we will miss her. With the support of family, friends and colleagues Maddie, the club will give them their full support during this difficult period," he told the club's website.

There is no information about the cause of the girl’s death.

Note that the 27-year-old football player joined the team in 2019. She also served as Head of Marketing at Sheffield United.

She reached the 100-game mark for the women's team last season.