Serie A has named the best player in September

Serie A has named AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as the best player in September, as reported on the official website.

The winner was determined based on the votes of fans on the serieapotm.easports.com website. Other candidates included Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Andrea Colpani (Monza), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), and Lautaro Martinez (Inter).

The six contenders were chosen based on an extended Stats Perform analysis, created using data from the Hawk-Eye system. The player will receive the award on October 22 before the Italian league's home match against Juventus. This is the third time he has received the award in the last two seasons.

Throughout October, the player's card in the EA SPORTS FC™ football simulator will feature the "Player Of The Month" mark.

In the summer of 2019, after a successful season with Lille, Leao caught the attention of AC Milan. The parties agreed on the player's transfer to the Italian club for €35 million. Rafael signed a five-year contract with his new club and earns an annual salary of €2 million.