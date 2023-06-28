Sergio Ramos wants to return to his native club

Сpanish defender Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain wants to return to Sevilla, according to Cadena SER.

According to the source, the player hopes to play for his former club Sevilla once again, where he started his career. However, the problem lies with the management of Sevilla. The club has doubts about the feasibility of the transfer due to financial and sporting reasons.

It should be noted that Ramos' contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, he will become a free agent soon and will be able to join another club for free.

In the past season, the 37-year-old Ramos played 45 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring four goals and providing one assist.