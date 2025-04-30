Sensational. Yamal becomes the second youngest player to appear in a Champions League semifinal

On Wednesday, April 30, Barcelona hosted Inter in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. One of the Catalans' players has rewritten the tournament's history books.

Details: We are talking about the Blaugrana's star winger, Lamine Yamal. According to Opta, the Spaniard has become the second youngest footballer ever to feature in a UEFA Champions League semifinal. He is currently 17 years and 291 days old.

The only player younger was Julian Draxler, who played for Schalke at Old Trafford in May 2011 at the age of 17 years and 226 days.

Interestingly, Yamal almost missed his chance to step onto the pitch in this match. He picked up an injury during warm-up and was at risk of missing the game. Fortunately, he managed to recover in time.

Reminder: Due to injuries, Barcelona's squad was missing their top scorer Robert Lewandowski, as well as their first-choice left-back Alejandro Balde.