Senegalese super talent of Como, Diao, out for the rest of the season
Football news Today, 14:30Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
The young winger of Como, Assane Diao, emerged as one of the standout revelations of the Serie A season, but today his club shared some unfortunate news.
Details: The fact is, Diao will not play again this season due to a severe injury.
The 19-year-old Senegalese footballer has been diagnosed with a metatarsal fracture. He underwent surgery today and will require several months of rehabilitation.
Como acquired Assan Diao from Betis this winter for 12 million euros. In 15 Serie A matches, he scored 8 goals and provided 1 assist.
Reminder: It was previously reported that Como's head coach Cesc Fabregas does not plan to change jobs, despite interest from top clubs.
