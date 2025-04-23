Fabregas wants to stay at Como despite interest from other clubs

Cesc Fabregas is doing an excellent job at Como. He helped the team reach Serie A and is now firmly establishing himself at this level. It seems that the partnership between the parties will continue.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish specialist wants to stay at Como for the next season. In the summer, Fabregas will meet with the club's management and is ready to extend his contract, despite interest from other Serie A clubs and Leipzig.

The German team also showed interest in Fabregas and held a meeting with him, but Cesc does not intend to leave.

Como is currently on a three-game winning streak: Lecce 3-0, Torino 1-0, and Monza 3-1. Fabregas's team is in 13th place in the standings, with 39 points after 33 rounds. Up next is a match against Genoa.

Reminder: Fabregas is not only the head coach but also one of the co-owners of Como. His goal is to lead the team into European competitions.

Fabregas also commented on his future amid interest from top clubs.