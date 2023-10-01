Sebastien Haller: Losing the title hurt me more than the cancer diagnosis

RU RU NG NG
Borussia Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller admitted that losing the title in the final Bundesliga match last season still has a negative impact on the team.

«It was such a painful experience that it cannot simply be erased. Everyone in the dressing room lives for this title. For us, football is not just a job, it is our life.

Losing the championship hurt me more than the cancer diagnosis. If you are sick, there is nothing you can do about it. You need to accept it and get through it. But the title was in our hands, we could decide everything ourselves. In this case, you have to accept with pain that you may have made mistakes or made the wrong decisions», - the footballer said.

Let us remind you that the striker missed about six months after he was diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumor in the summer of 2022.

This season, Haller played 7 matches for Borussia, in which he scored 2 goals. His team is in fourth place in the Bundesliga table.

