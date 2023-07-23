Saudi Al-Ittifaq reach agreement on transfer of PSG academy graduate

The well-known French forward, Moussa Dembélé, will move to Saudi Arabian club "Al-Ittifaq," as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the club from Saudi Arabia has reached an agreement with the player on personal terms. The Frenchman is a free agent, so he will join the new club on a free transfer.

Moussa Dembélé, 27, came through the youth ranks of Paris Saint-Germain. He spent most of his career at Lyon, where he played from 2018 and featured in 172 matches across all competitions, scoring 70 goals and providing 19 assists. From January to June 2021, Dembélé played for Atletico Madrid on loan. He appeared in seven matches for the Spanish club across all competitions, without scoring or providing any assists. He has also played for Fulham and Celtic.

Dembélé became a two-time Scottish champion in the 2015/2016 and 2017/2018 seasons, as well as winning the Spanish championship in the 2020/2021 season.

From 2016 to 2019, Dembélé represented the French youth national team. He played a total of 23 matches for the French team, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists, and also received two yellow cards.