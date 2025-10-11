Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team
The French squad pays tribute to the defender's career
Football news Today, 02:51Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1976724971423777114
Former national team defender Samuel Umtiti was honored with a special award from the French Football Federation.
Details: Before the match against Azerbaijan, he was presented with a commemorative souvenir featuring his legendary number five, the number he wore for Les Bleus.
Before kick-off, the 31-year-old warmly embraced his former national teammates, with whom he once lifted the 2018 World Cup trophy.
Reminder: Olivier Giroud has decided not to return to the French national team.