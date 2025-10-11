ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team

Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team

The French squad pays tribute to the defender's career
Football news Today, 02:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Former national team defender Samuel Umtiti was honored with a special award from the French Football Federation.

Details: Before the match against Azerbaijan, he was presented with a commemorative souvenir featuring his legendary number five, the number he wore for Les Bleus.

Before kick-off, the 31-year-old warmly embraced his former national teammates, with whom he once lifted the 2018 World Cup trophy.

Reminder: Olivier Giroud has decided not to return to the French national team.

