Samuel Umtiti receives special award from the French national team

The French squad pays tribute to the defender's career

Former national team defender Samuel Umtiti was honored with a special award from the French Football Federation.

Details: Before the match against Azerbaijan, he was presented with a commemorative souvenir featuring his legendary number five, the number he wore for Les Bleus.

🎶 Casse la démarche comme Samuel, Samuel Umtiti 🕺



C’est la fin d’une belle aventure 👏



Samuel Umtiti, champion du monde 2018 et légende des Bleus, a officialisé sa retraite en septembre dernier.



Merci pour tout Big Sam — la France du foot ne t’oubliera jamais. 🫡💙🤍❤️ pic.twitter.com/f3ldXU03SZ — Foot Mercato (@footmercato) October 10, 2025

Before kick-off, the 31-year-old warmly embraced his former national teammates, with whom he once lifted the 2018 World Cup trophy.

🇫🇷❤️ Recently retired Samuel Umtiti with the France squad. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sTmE5oapDd — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 10, 2025

