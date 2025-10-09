Platini and Zidane created an entire era, now it's my turn – Kylian Mbappé ready to make history

The Real Madrid star forward aims to join the ranks of the greats.

Kylian was called up to the national team despite his injury.

Details: Kylian Mbappé spoke at a press conference in the French national team's training camp, even though he can't play for the squad due to injury. Still, it's clear Mbappé holds significant authority within the team.

Mbappé discussed his future ambitions and current physical condition:

"I want to play, I'm fine. Nothing serious. The club understood my desire to play here, and there were no issues. Platini and Zidane marked their own eras. Now it's my turn. Wearing this number comes with responsibility. If I have the chance to score, I won't hold back. I won't put any limits on myself. Everything will come, but the most important thing is to get through qualification," Mbappé admitted.

The Frenchman also spoke about his life in Madrid:

"I feel more relaxed. This isn't a criticism of France, but the pace here is different, less frantic. It's been good for me."

Mbappé suffered his injury during the 8th round of La Liga against Villarreal, leaving the pitch in the 83rd minute, which rules him out of tomorrow's match against Azerbaijan.

