FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How to Watch France vs Azerbaijan

France will host Azerbaijan in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Les Bleus currently sit comfortably at the top of the Group D standings, having claimed victories in their opening two matches. Didier Deschamps' side won 2-0 away against Ukraine and 2-1 at home against Iceland as they bid to qualify for an eighth consecutive World Cup.

Meanwhile, the underdog Azerbaijan remains winless in their last 12 competitive matches, but they managed to earn a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in their last outing, which gives them a point in the group standings.



