Kylian Mbappé Comments on His Condition and Confirms If He’s Ready to Play

No reason for fans to worry.

Kylian Mbappé has joined the French national team camp but has yet to take part in training, sparking concerns he might miss the first match. However, the situation appears far less serious than feared.

Details: Mbappé himself stated that he feels ready and eager to play. The coach also wants him involved, as the forward is feeling well and the issue is not considered serious.

Quote: “My ankle? I want to play. The coach wants me to play. I don’t think it’s anything serious. I feel good. I haven’t trained yet, but I’ll train today. There’s no major concern. I want to play and help the team qualify for the World Cup,” said Mbappé.

Earlier reports noted that Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé and Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté had both missed France’s latest training session.

Reminder: On October 10, France will play a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan, followed by a match against Iceland on October 13.